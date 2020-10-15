new Delhi: The Foreign Ministry (MEA) has said on China’s statement on the situation in Ladakh that China has no right to comment on India’s internal affairs. The MEA said that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, and will remain, integral parts of India.

India said, “We hope that the countries will not comment on India’s internal affairs, as they expect from others.”

Let me tell you that there is tension on the border between India and China for almost six months. Several rounds of meetings have been held to reduce the deadlock.

What has China said?

China has said that we do not recognize the illegally established Ladakh Union Territory of India. China spokesman Zhao Lijin said, “China opposes building infrastructure in the region.”

Recently, India has inaugurated 44 new bridges in the border areas. In this connection, the Chinese spokesperson has given this statement. Today, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the first ‘blasting’ for the work related to the construction of 14.15 km Zojila tunnel.

The government has said that this tunnel will be a major achievement in the history of modern India after the completion of construction work. In view of the heavy military activities near the country’s borders in Ladakh, Gilgit and Baltistan, this tunnel will also be very important from the point of view of defense of the country.