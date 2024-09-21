India

Security cameras captured the moment a garbage truck collapsed into a sinkhole in Maharashtra, India. The truck was travelling on the road when the centre of the road suddenly gave way. Cameras show the ground disintegrating under the weight of the heavy truck, which fell into the water-filled hole. The driver, with quick reflexes, managed to jump out of the vehicle and avoid injury. Two motorcycles were swept into the abyss. Firefighters and police officers rushed to the scene after the accident to secure the area and recover the vehicle, owned by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Residents are urging the government to take action to fix the roads and prevent similar accidents in the future. Sinkholes occur when the ground beneath the surface gives way or sinks due to various natural or man-made processes. The holes can range in size from small depressions to large caverns, causing significant damage.



00:42