High income tax in India

The 20.80% of the annual salary of each rider as an income tax: among the various bureaucratic problems that the teams and riders of the MotoGP have had to face to race in India there is also a far from irrelevant aspect linked to the tax regime that imposes this taxation on the riders.

As reported by the newspaper speedweek.comIn fact, having wanted to race at all costs in a country where the manufacturers produce many motorbikes will cost the various brands quite a bit as they will withhold this amount from the riders’ salaries who will then be able to ‘get it back’ when filing their tax returns in the form of deductions. The pilots refused to have to bear this tax to pay, Marc Marquez alone, for example, would have to pay 3 million euros compared to the 15 he receives.

The manufacturers have decided to take charge of this tax both as regards the factory teams and as regards the satellite teams with which the parent company has direct contact also with regard to the drivers included in those structures (this is the case for example example of the Ducati-Pramac team, Honda-LCR and GasGas Tech3-KTM). The teams excluded from this direct relationship, however, will not have to dip into their wallets and the same goes for the Moto3 and Moto2 teams and riders thanks to a agreement made by Dorna with the organizing committee of the event in India.

The teams that have paid this income tax will withhold the share from the salaries of the drivers, to whom the Indian tax authorities will issue certificates on which the amount paid will be reported which can then be requested or deducted through the tax return of their country of residence. In light of all these difficulties – and Stefano Domenicali had warned Dorna about the difficulties of racing in India – it is difficult to hypothesize that the Buddh International Circuit will remain on the calendar also in 2024.