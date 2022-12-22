By Sarita Chaganti Singh and Shivangi Acharya

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has revised its gas purchasing policy for fertilizer companies, allowing them to buy about a fifth of their monthly needs through the domestic spot market, to help the government cut its subsidy bill, two government officials said.

The federal government provides financial support for domestic fertilizer sales at below-market rates to protect farmers from high prices and contain inflation.

Now, with the rules overhaul, the government hopes to cut its fertilizer subsidy bill by up to 240 billion rupees if one-fifth of companies’ supplies are bought through bilateral contracts or gas swaps, one of the government officials said. who did not want to be identified.

India, which imports up to 40% of the 50 million tonnes of fertilizer it needs annually, has been hit hard by rising prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupted supplies. Russia is a major fertilizer producer.

Earlier last month, Fertilizer Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that due to higher global prices, India’s fertilizer subsidy bill for the fiscal year would rise to a record Rs 2.25 trillion, from around of 1.5 trillion rupees in the previous year.

“To help contain the fertilizer subsidy project for the next fiscal year, the Ministry of Fertilizers is trying to rework the mechanism of how gas is acquired by fertilizer factories,” said a second government official, who also declined to be named. identified.

Both officials are directly involved in the issue but are not authorized to speak to the media.

The government amended the 2015 gas procurement guidelines according to which fertilizer factories should purchase 80% of their gas through long-term contracts and the rest through three-month tenders, they said.

Under the review, fertilizer companies will have to buy 40% of their supplies under a “take it or pay” rule, in contrast to no minimum purchase required under previous guidelines, the official added.

The Ministry of Fertilizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.