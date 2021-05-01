Over the past day, a record number of new cases of coronavirus infection was detected in India – 401,993, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on May 1.

The last time the anti-record for daily growth in the country was revealed the day before.

According to the ministry, 19,164,969 people fell ill in India during the entire epidemic. The number of deaths in the last 24 hours increased by 3,523, to 211,853.

To help India cope with the disastrous situation due to the coronavirus, Russia sent humanitarian aid to the country. Two flights of the Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered more than 22 tons of cargo to New Delhi on April 28-29, including dozens of devices for generating oxygen, ventilators, medical monitors and medicines.

India’s assistance was directed in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in the framework of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The White House also announced sending humanitarian aid to India to combat COVID-19 worth more than $ 100 million.

In addition, the United States will redirect its order for 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca to India.