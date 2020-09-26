New Delhi Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the General Assembly last Friday during the 75th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, had crossed all limits of dignity. Due to which the Indian diplomat present at the General Assembly meeting, walking out of the Pakistani Prime Minister’s speech against India, walked out expressing his opposition. Now Indian diplomat Mizito Vinito has reacted sharply to the Pakistani Prime Minister’s bravado.

Indian diplomat Mijito Vinito says that this great forum of the United Nations has seen a new decline in the year of its 75th anniversary. The leader of Pakistan has called for a boycott of those who incite hatred and violence. But, as his speech progressed, we were wondering if he was referring to himself? ‘

He went on to say, ‘This hall heard the fretful speech of someone who had nothing to show for himself, who had no achievement to speak of, and no proper suggestion to give to the world. Rather this gathering was used to spread lies, misinformation, provoke war and spread maliciousness.

He said that ‘The language used by the leader of Pakistan is against the basic spirit of this great gathering. For a country that is deeply immersed in medievalism, it is not difficult to understand that the qualities of modern civil society such as peace, dialogue and theoretical diplomacy are far from it.

Questioning the history of Pakistan, he said, ‘I want permission to draw your attention about the bright record of Pakistan. This is the country that massacred South Asia 39 years ago and killed its own people. This is a country that has not even been so ashamed that even after so many years, sincerely apologize for its cruelty. It is the same country that gives pension to the terrorists who are dreaded and internationally banned from the state treasury. Not only this, this country has sheltered the largest number of terrorists banned from the United Nations.

Speaking on Pakistan’s militant love, Indian diplomat Mizito Vinito said, “The leader we heard today, this is the same person who stood within his parliament in July last and called a terrorist like Osama bin Laden a” martyr “. Not only this, the leader who was poisoned today publicly admitted that there are still around 30,000-40,000 terrorists in his country who have been trained by Pakistan and who kept fighting in Afghanistan and Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Huh.’

He said that ‘this is the country which has eliminated its minority population including Hindus, Christians and Sikhs through the misuse of their blasphemy laws and forcible conversion. In a country that claims to be the champion of Islam, the killing of many Muslims was encouraged simply because they belonged to a different sect, or were from a different region of Pakistan. Terrorist attacks against their neighbors have also been heavily sponsored.

Mizito Vinito said that in the last 70 years, to show the world, this country has selected excellent achievements of terrorism, ethnic cleansing, fundamentalism and illegal nuclear business. One thing we want to tell very clearly here that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inseparable part of India. Also, the rules and legislation implemented in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is completely an internal matter of India. The only dispute over Kashmir relates only to the part which is still under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call on Pakistan to vacate all those areas which it has illegally occupied.

At the same time, he says that it should be on the agenda of the United Nations that Pakistan is giving political and financial support to the Deep State terrorist organizations and mercenaries. This is a threat to global peace and security. The only way for Pakistan to become a normal country is to end its moral, financial and material support for terrorism. It would be better to pay attention to the problems facing the population including minorities. Also stop UN platforms from misusing their nefarious agenda.

