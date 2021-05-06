India reported on Thursday a record of almost four thousand dead by coronavirus and 412 thousand new infections in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health reported that 3,980 deaths and 412,262 new daily cases were registered, bringing the total number of deaths to 230,168 and the infections recorded since the beginning of the pandemic to 21.1 million.

However, some experts consider that these official figures they are far below of the health reality that affects India.

The truth is that this new record broke a trend of several days of decreasing cases.

After a maximum of 402 thousand infections declared last Friday, in the following days there was a slight decrease to 357 thousand before increasing again on Tuesday.

The violent increase in the number of cases since the end of March engulfed hospitals facing a shortage of beds, drugs and oxygen.

The government of Narendra modi refuses to decree a generalized confinement, but several regions, including New Delhi, Bihar and Maharashtra, chose to confine the population.

The scene is dramatic and specialists consider that the worst is yet to come since the peak of the pandemic would only be reached within a few weeks.

The government faces increasing criticism of the dramatic situation facing the health sector with patients with respiratory distress dying at the doors of saturated hospitals, with shortages of oxygen and essential medical supplies.

In the past 10 days, India received emergency medical aid, including oxygen generators and respirators, mainly from the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

Meanwhile, the country continues with its vaccination campaign, which so far has allowed the application of 162,523,339 doses, 1,955,733 in the last day.

With information from AFP

GRB