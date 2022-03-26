Mumbai (DPA)

India’s market regulator has proposed relaxing pricing rules for liquidation of state-owned companies, in a bid to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government move faster on its asset sale programme.

In an advisory document issued on Friday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recommended removing the 60-day price-fixing principle in an open bid for state-owned companies. The council is seeking public feedback by April 25.

The move will help remove the ambiguity and speculation surrounding the pricing of such offers.

The SEBI board said the market price of the companies controlled by the country was “extremely vulnerable” to manipulation. This is because it actually takes a long time to complete the stake sale after the government announces the plan.