India on Wednesday rejected Pakistan’s claim that New Delhi had given some indications of talks with Pakistan. People familiar with the matter said that neither India has directly approached Pakistan nor through any mediator to initiate a dialogue again between the two countries. On the issue of national security of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Advisor Moeed Yusuf said that India has expressed a desire to talk to Pakistan.

In this case, our official newspaper Hindustan Times told a government source that ‘it is imaginary’. Officials said that New Delhi’s stance on negotiating with Pakistan has been completely clear and it is a condition that Islamabad will have to take important and concrete steps against the atmosphere of terror and violence. This would require Pakistan to dismantle terrorist training camps operating across the border and clamp down on hundreds of militants operating in its territory.

A senior official said that without any favorable environment, if anyone suggests that India is ready to negotiate with Pakistan, then it is not only a ‘prank’ but it is also a ‘dream’.

The official said that this is as disgraceful as linking India to the terrorist attack on the Army School in Peshawar in 2014 in the same interview. Mohammad Yousuf, Imran Khan’s special assistant on national security and strategic policy planning, had said that India had sent a message expressing willingness to negotiate with Pakistan, but declined to provide details. However, Yusuf had set several conditions for negotiation with India. This included the release of political prisoners in Jammu and Kashmir, making Kashmiris a party to negotiations, ending restrictions in the region, repealing the domicile law (which allows non-Kashmiris to settle in the area) and human rights abuses. Have to stop. He also said that change in Jammu and Kashmir is not an internal matter but the matter comes under the United Nations.

Pakistan watchers say Moid Yusuf’s claims have been made to object to the facts on the ground. He said that Yusuf had worked closely with the Pakistan Army and Inter-Services Intelligence before becoming an advisor to Imran Khan. Yusuf was earlier at the US Institute of Peace, where he coined the image of peace in Indo-Pak and being supportive of resolving the Kashmir issue.