India has rejected China’s claim to the Line of Actual Control. India has retaliated in a factual manner following a statement on LAC by China’s Foreign Ministry. Significantly, in the midst of talks on the border dispute, China has again made exaggerated claims about LAC.

India has made it clear on its part that it does not follow the Line of Actual Control unilaterally laid down by China in 1959. At the same time, references have been made by the Ministry of External Affairs for such discussions, which have been taking place in the last decades between India and China to determine the valid LAC between the two sides. India has said that in such a situation when China is pushing for talks to finalize the status of LAC, its stunts itself defy its claim that the LAC set by it in 1959 is final and genuine.

In this case, the Foreign Ministry has said that we have seen a report quoting the statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry about China’s position on the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas. India has never accepted the so-called unilaterally decided 1959 LAC. India’s position has been consistent about this, everyone is well aware of this, including China.

The Ministry of External Affairs has stated that the two sides were engaged in an exercise to clarify and ratify the LAC till 2003, but the process could not proceed, as the Chinese side did not show willingness for it. Therefore, the Chinese claim now that there is only one LAC is contrary to the serious commitments they have shown.

The Ministry also said that in 1993, 1996 and 2005 a number of agreements were made to increase understanding on LAC. They are committed to clarifying and confirming LAC. In 1993, LAC was compromised to maintain peace and stability. In 1996, an agreement was reached on confidence building measures in the military sector. In 2005 there was agreement on political parameters and guiding principles for the settlement of the India-China border question, including the protocol on the implementation of CBM.