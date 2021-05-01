India reached the world record of 401,993 cases of Covid-19 registered in 24 hours this Saturday. The epidemiological situation has left hospitals without oxygen, available beds or medicines, and awaiting the arrival of international aid sent by 40 countries. Scientists point to the new variant of the virus and macro-events without biosecurity measures, which favored its expansion, as the cause of the health collapse.

In epidemiological terms, India is constantly breaking world records. This Friday, April 30, the country’s Ministry of Health registered 401,993 new coronavirus infections. The highest figure ever recorded in the country and in the world. Since the beginning of the pandemic, India has accumulated more than 19 million confirmed cases. More than a third of the total, 6,943,304, were registered in the last month, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

On the same day of May 1, India reported 3,523 deaths from Covid-19, two days after the number of daily deaths reached the peak of 3,645. Despite the thousands of deaths registered, local organizations warn that the real figures could exceed those reported by the Government, due to the inability to analyze all deaths.

These days the country registers a positivity rate of more than 20%, while the WHO considers that to keep the pandemic under control, the figure should be below 5%. The exponential increase in infections has caused the lack of oxygen, beds and medicines to spread throughout the country. In addition, hospital collapse can be the cause of deaths that with available material and equipment could be avoided.

A man carries a woman with a respiratory condition to provide oxygen for free at the Gurudwara Sikh Temple in Ghaziabad, India on April 30, 2021. © Adnan Abidi – REUTERS

The Modi government sees the most viable way out of reinforcing the mass vaccination campaign. From this Saturday, May 1, people over 18 years of age are eligible to receive the vaccine. However, India, the world’s largest producer of vaccines, also suffers from its shortage and different regions have already warned that they will not be able to comply with the calendar due to lack of doses. According to figures from Our World in Data, on April 30 less than 2% of the population is fully vaccinated, while almost 10% received at least one dose.

International response: air restrictions and health cooperation

Different states have imposed restrictions on flights to and from India, such as the US, Germany, the United Kingdom and Australia, even imposing jail time on those who skip the restriction. But at the same time, the critical health situation of the Asian country has mobilized international aid in the form of vaccines, oxygen and medicines, from 40 points on the planet.

Medical supplies sent by the French government are loaded onto a plane bound for India from Roissy airport near Paris, France on May 1, 2021. © Lewis Joly via Pool – REUTERS

Among the forty, Japan, China, the European Union, Singapore, Pakistan or the United States, which promised to send supplies worth 100 million dollars. In addition, the White House has pledged to deliver 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to New Delhi.

On April 28, when the UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, announced the shipment of 600 items of medical supplies from London, he argued the cooperation: “We want to offer you all our support because we are close friends, and partners increasingly important, but also because we need this kind of international collaboration to put the pandemic behind us. We will not be safe until we are all safe. ”

New variant and massive events causing the second Indian wave

Hindu worshipers take a massive bath in the Ganges River during Kumbhamela on April 14, 2021 in Haridwar, India. © Anushree Fadnavis – REUTERS

In part, the outbreak of the second wave in India is attributed to variant 1,617, known as the India variant and already detected in 17 countries. In the absence of more studies on the behavior of this variant, two mutations present in the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variant have been observed that would make it more resistant. However, for the time being, the WHO has not declared the Indian variant as “worrying” but “of interest”.

However, the multiplication of infections could be explained not only by the genome of the virus, but also by the social circumstances that led to its rapid expansion in the country. According to the British press agency Reuters, the scientific committee that advises the Indian Ministry of Health, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium (INSACOG), warned in early March of the need to take strict measures in the face of the threat of the new variant. Despite the warning, the Modi executive allowed the celebration of mass events such as the Hindu pilgrimage Kumbha mela.

With Reuters and EFE