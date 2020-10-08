Highlights: India refuses to allow large scale trials of Russian Corona vaccine

In India, the partner of this Sputnik V sought permission from Dr. Reddy Laboratories Limited

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization has previously asked it to be tried on a smaller scale.

new Delhi

India has refused to allow a trial of Russia’s Corona vaccine Sputnik-V for a large-scale study in the country. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has rejected Dr. Reddy Laboratories Limited’s proposal for a large-scale trial to assess the impact of the Russian vaccine in the country.



Agency bid, first do small scale trial

According to Reuters, the drug agency has asked Dr. Reddy to first try the vaccine on a small scale. CDSCO’s expert panel found that the initial data and study of this vaccine is taking place on a smaller scale outside the country and the Indian partner has no input on it.

India’s move shocks Russia’s plan

After India’s decision, preparations for introducing the Sputnik-V vaccine in Russia have suffered a setback. Russia was trying to approve the vaccine in a country where Corona has the largest number of new cases in the world. It is believed that India may overtake the US in the next few weeks in the case of corona infection.

Explain that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the Sputnik-V vaccine, and Dr Reddy Laboratories Limited announced an agreement last month on the clinical trial and distribution of the vaccine in India.

Russia is the first country in the world to have approved the Corona vaccine. Russia has tested this vaccine extensively since approval. However, many doctors and scientists had questioned the safety and effectiveness of the Russian vaccine.