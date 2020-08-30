The Indian Ministry of Defense reported that the country refused to participate in the international exercises “Caucasus-2020”, which will be held in September in Russia, reports TASS.

The statement said that due to the pandemic and related difficulties, including logistics, India has decided not to send a contingent to these overseas maneuvers this year.

It is noted that the Russian side was notified of this decision.

Earlier it was reported that the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov, during a working trip to the troops of the Southern Military District, discussed preparations for the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command and staff exercises (KSHU).

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command and staff exercise is scheduled for September.

According to the head of the military department, about five thousand different exercises and more than nine thousand practical combat training events are planned for next year. The Caucasus-2020 exercise is the most important event next year, Shoigu stressed.