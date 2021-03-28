Today, Sunday, the Indian Ministry of Health said that the country recorded 62,714 cases of Coronavirus during the past 24 hours, in the highest daily toll since mid-October.

The ministry data showed that 312 deaths were recorded, bringing the daily death toll to the highest level since Christmas.

The authorities of the western state of Maharashtra imposed a night curfew on Sunday to cope with a record high number of Covid-19 cases, as the financial capital Mumbai recorded 6,123 new infections.

“We are seeing a higher rate of Covid infections in high-rise apartment buildings compared to slums … To prevent the spread, only necessary services will be allowed,” Mumbai Mayor Kishore Bidnikar said, adding that hotels, bars and malls should abide by night curfews.

Several government hospitals said they no longer had vacant beds in their intensive care units in Mumbai.

Many Indians began questioning the government’s vaccine export campaign, while only a small number of India’s residents had received the vaccination.

India has provided 61 million vaccine doses to as many as 77 countries in the form of grants and trade deals.

Officials at the Ministry of Health in New Delhi said that the government decided to focus on the local vaccination program in the wake of the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, noting that the campaign to export vaccines would not expand at the present time.