Today, Thursday, the Indian Ministry of Health data showed that the country recorded 72,330 new cases of coronavirus, in the highest daily number of infections since October 11.

The country has recorded a total of 12.22 million infections since the start of the pandemic last year, becoming the third most affected country in the world by the epidemic, after the United States and Brazil.

The data showed that 459 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total deaths in the country to 162,927.