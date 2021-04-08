Today, Thursday, the Indian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 126,789 new cases of coronavirus during the past 24 hours, in a daily toll that is the highest since the beginning of the Corona pandemic.

This brings the total number of HIV cases to 12 million, 928 thousand and 574 cases

status.

The “NDTV” network quoted the ministry as saying that 685 deaths from the virus were recorded, bringing the total deaths to 166,862 cases.

Modi is scheduled to meet today with the prime ministers of the states to discuss measures to control the Corona virus.