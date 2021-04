Today, Thursday, the Indian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 200,739 new cases of Coronavirus during the past 24 hours.

This is the highest daily death toll in India since the start of the pandemic.

This brings the total number of HIV cases to 14 million, 74 thousand and 564 cases.

The “NDTV” network quoted the ministry as saying that 1038 deaths from the virus were recorded, bringing the total deaths to 173,123 cases.