Today, the Indian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 18,855 new cases of the new Corona virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 10 million and 720 thousand and 48 people.

The ministry stated that 163 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total deaths in India since the start of the pandemic to 154,10 people, indicating that the number of people recovered reached 10 million and 394 thousand and 352 people after 20,746 cases were cured.