Today, Thursday, the Indian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 15,223 new cases of Coronavirus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 10 million, 610 thousand and 883 cases.

The Ministry of Health stated that 151 new deaths were also recorded, bringing the total deaths since the start of the pandemic to 152,869 people, while the number of people recovering increased to 10 million and 265 thousand and 706 people after 19,965 people had recovered.