Today, Sunday, the Indian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 114,460 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours

This outcome is the lowest daily injury toll recorded in two months. This brings the total cases of infection to 28 million and 809 thousand and 339 cases.

The Times of India quoted the ministry as saying that 2,667 deaths from the virus had been recorded, bringing the total deaths to 346,759 cases.