Today, Saturday, India recorded a record increase in the number of daily deaths from the Coronavirus, with the number of infections increasing by more than 400,000 for the third consecutive day.

The Ministry of Health announced the registration of 4,187 deaths from Covid-19 disease during the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of deaths to about 240,000.

The number of infections increased by 401,078, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 21.9 million.