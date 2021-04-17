Today, Saturday, the Indian Ministry of Health data showed a record daily increase in Covid-19 infections, amounting to 234692 during the past twenty-four hours.

This is the eighth record daily increase in the past nine days.

The total number of injuries in India reached about 14.5 million, ranking second after the United States, which recorded more than 32 million injuries.

The data showed that India’s death toll from Covid-19 increased to 175,649, after 1,341 new deaths were recorded.