During the past 24 hours, India recorded 8,635 new cases of the emerging coronavirus, and 94 deaths.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India stated that the total number of injured people in the country rose to 10 million, 766 thousand and 245 injuries, while the total deaths since the start of the pandemic reached 154 thousand and 486 deaths, indicating that the number of people recovered reached 10 million and 448 thousand and 406 people after the similarity of 13,423 Case recovered during the past 24 hours.