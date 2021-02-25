India recorded 16,738 new cases of coronavirus, according to health ministry data today, Thursday, in the highest daily increase since January 29.

More than half of the injuries came from the western state of Maharashtra, India’s richest state and where its financial capital Mumbai is located, with 8,807 injuries recorded on Wednesday.

India detected 11.05 million injuries in total, making it second after the United States in terms of the number of injured. The number of daily cases is increasing again after declining in the past few months.