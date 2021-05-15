India registered 326,098 new cases of coronavirus this Saturday in the last 24 hours, which represents the lowest number of infected since last April 26, although there is still concern about the spread of the virus in rural areas where health coverage is lower in the context of a virulent second wave of the pandemic.

According to the latest data from the Indian Ministry of Health, the total infections since the beginning of the pandemic already amount to 24.3 million, a figure only surpassed by the United States, with 32.9 million.

The cases, which a week ago amounted to record numbers of more than 400,000 a day, fell this Saturday to just over 326,000. You have to go back to April 26, when the country added 319,435 infections, to see a lower number.

The country also reported 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours, after three consecutive days in which daily deaths reached the threshold of four thousand victims.

The authorities of New Delhi, whose daily infected fell for the first time from 10,000 since last April 10, affirmed that the situation has improved slightly after having seen a significant increase in cases that collapsed the health system.

Mass cremations in India due to the collapse of the health system. Photo Reuters.

“If we are not careful and we stop following the rules of social distancing, the cases can increase again. We have seen very difficult times in the last month“said the head of government of New Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal.

Although these figures provide encouraging data, the number of tests carried out in the last 24 hours amounted to just 1.6 million and the Indian government has warned of the rapid spread of the virus in rural areas, where infections and infections are more likely. deaths from coronavirus go unnoticed by the authorities.

Despite the fact that the vaccination campaign launched in January is seen as the only way out of this crisis, several regions of the country have denounced the shortage of doses of the drug and the rate of inoculations is not as expected.

India administered just 1.1 million doses in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccines administered to 180 million.

However, little more than 2% of the 1,350 million inhabitants you have received both doses of Covishield from AstraZeneca, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), or from Covaxin, from the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech. To these two sera is added the imported Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

With information from EFE.