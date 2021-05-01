The feeling that India is heading towards an implosion grows every day within its borders, but also in the rest of the world, which is preparing to build firewalls before the possibility that the local variant of the coronavirus spreads and, as happened with the British strain, detonates a new viral wave of planetary reach. The last to lock the bolt has been the United States “in the face of the extraordinary increase in infections” in the Asian country. At the same time that it made a new shipment of humanitarian aid, its president, Joe Biden, announced this Saturday that as of Tuesday he will join the dozens of governments that have suspended flights with Delhi and any of its other cities.

Isolation increases for a permanently frightened population and complicates the country’s industrial activity. The flow of vaccines has also been affected, although in this case towards the outside: the closure decreed by the Government of Narendra Modi to the export of sera in order to redirect them to the internal immunization campaign has resulted in a severe blow to the forecasts of the Covax program, which supplies the least favored countries, in a domino effect that worries the World Health Organization (WHO). This UN affiliate has recalled that nations with limited resources depend on this plan and that, without immunization that reaches everyone, the world will continue to face a perpetual epidemic.

The blockade works except in the case of the wealthiest citizens, who continue their exodus to the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives in search of refuge. The Indian archipelago is a surprising and exceptional case, since its reception regulations have barely changed despite the dozens of governments that have decreed air suspensions or preventive quarantines due to the risk of the double mutant strain. In Indian society, these visitors are only ‘forced’ to reside in self-contained hotel complexes or on yachts, something quite simple to plan in the thousand islands of Maldives.

Meanwhile, suffocation grows inside the State, The Government has reconfined the capital, New Delhi, for a week and has opened vaccination to all adult citizens, about 600 million, in a new desperate attempt to combat the health crisis.

Huge confusion



Even so, the Executive is aware that both initiatives are similar to using an extinguisher in a refinery fire. “A much more ambitious and comprehensive plan is needed because the pandemic is ahead”explains a spokesman for the health network, who points out that “the waiting lines are huge” in front of the vaccination centers and there is enormous confusion among the Indian States about the immunization protocols. Forty countries have promised material aid, but the deficit of antivirals is still very high in regions such as Maharashtra and New Delhi.

At the moment, there is no way out but fright. The new Delhi closure -the current one expires this Monday and that is why it has been extended for another week- it is less preventive and yes more related to the fact that it does not become a mega-city whose population of 20 million inhabitants is completely infected at the rate the viral wave progresses.

Actually, India has become a vortex in the middle of the world that this Saturday returned to devour more than 3,000 people. The Indian Ministry of Health reported 3,523 new deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total to 211,853 deaths since the start of the pandemic. However, What worries the most is the consolidation of an upward trend in infections, with 401,993 patients registered on Friday. In other words, the virus has reached an unusual speed of transmission and causes a new million cases to be added every three days, something never seen in the long year of epidemic that the world suffers.

The media and experts also doubt that these figures are real. In some state capitals, almost PCR is no longer carried out because the analysis centers have collapsed and in some regions not all infections or deaths are reported, either because of their isolation or because the governors have decided to lower the statistics. However, with all possible mitigations, this Asian giant now accounts for more than a third of all infections that are accounted for in the world.