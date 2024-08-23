Kyiv (Agencies)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced yesterday that his country is ready to make proactive contributions to peace efforts in Ukraine, and promised to provide significant humanitarian assistance to Kiev.

Modi arrived in Kiev yesterday on a historic visit to Ukraine, where he will hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he is expected to push for a solution to end the crisis with Russia.

“I am personally ready to play any role as a friend to help bring peace,” Modi added, noting that war is particularly devastating for young children. “My heart goes out to the families of the children who lost their lives,” he continued.

“If we have stayed, with great conviction, away from war, this does not mean that we were indifferent,” Modi stressed alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, noting during this historic visit to Ukraine, “We have not been neutral from day one, we have taken a position and we strongly support peace.”

“No problem can be solved on the battlefield,” Modi said ahead of the visit, adding that India supports “dialogue and diplomacy to establish peace and stability at the earliest.”

Modi said he planned to discuss with Zelensky “the prospects for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine” as well as “deepening the friendship between India and Ukraine.” Modi visited Poland last Thursday before heading to Ukraine.

Modi, whose country has traditionally enjoyed excellent relations with Moscow, is the first Indian prime minister to visit Ukraine. As the crisis in Ukraine drags on with no solution in sight, the Indian prime minister has promised to help the country.

He told his host that whatever humanitarian assistance is required, India will always stand by you and will do its utmost to support you. Modi began his visit to Kyiv by accompanying Zelensky to an exhibition dedicated to children killed in the war. Modi placed a teddy bear at the site. Modi also visited the memorial that houses a statue of Indian anti-colonial resistance leader Mahatma Gandhi in the Ukrainian capital.

“I realized that the first victims of war are actually innocent children, and this is really heartbreaking,” he said.

India is trying to maintain a delicate balance between Russia, with which it has established strong relations, and Western countries seeking rapprochement with it.

The Indian prime minister has avoided explicitly condemning Russia’s conflict in Ukraine that began in February 2022, and India has consistently abstained from voting on UN resolutions that might be hostile to Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said a ceasefire and talks will only be possible if Kyiv cedes territory claimed by Russia and abandons its desire to join NATO, conditions unacceptable to Ukraine and its Western allies.