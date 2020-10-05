Highlights: Tension continues between India and China

Immediate purchase of winter related goods from America

new Delhi

India has made an important deal with America amidst the ongoing tension in China in Ladakh (India China ladakh Clash). In this, necessary winter related goods have been purchased for the soldiers posted in Ladakh on an urgent basis. It has been said that it was necessary for deployment in winter amidst tension. Because now slowly the temperature will go up to -30 degree. The Logistics Exchange between India and the US is purchased under the Memorandum of Understanding (LEMOA), which facilitates logistical support, supplies and services between the armed forces of the two countries.

In fact, many months have passed since the ongoing tension in Ladakh. Both countries have deployed thousands of soldiers, tanks, missiles etc. around this border. Fighter jets from both countries are on standby mode. Negotiations are currently going on but China is not ready to admit its mistakes. In such a situation, the dispute seems to be stretching beyond the winter. That is, the soldiers will have to be stationed there. Temperatures go up to -30 degrees at an altitude of 15000 feet.

Till now war kits were bought from Europe and China.

Until now India depended on Europe or China for such kits related to the war. But now America is also included in this list. India and the United States have already signed an agreement on logistical support. Parts of oil, warships and aircrafts can be purchased from each other. The agreement was signed in August 2016.

India-China corps commanders may hold 8th meeting next week

Seven meetings of the core commanders have been held to resolve the border dispute between India and China. But nothing has come out. Now this week the 8th meeting of the India-China corps commanders can be held. After the seventh meeting, the two sides agreed to resolve the deadlock through dialogue and further agreed to communicate through military and diplomatic channels.

Goods being sent to Ladakh constantly

Given the border dispute with China, the number of troops in Ladakh has almost doubled. Every year till November, stocks of logistics, arms and ammunition are kept in Ladakh for 6 months, because the road connectivity is cut off from Leh as soon as the snowfall starts. In such a situation, Indian Army trucks are seen moving towards Ladakh with the logistics of Srinagar and Manali. In addition, transport aircraft C-17 Globe Master and Chinook have also been engaged in the supply work. At the same time, the Indian Air Force has also tightened its back, due to which planes like Sukhoi, Mirage, MiG, Rafael are being launched on advance airbases.

