On Thursday, India has asserted against China’s efforts to hold India responsible for the delay in peace in the Ladakh sector, saying that China should honestly reduce its intensity on the LAC. Indian Foreign and Defense Ministers discussed the matter with Chinese counterparts at meetings held in Moscow earlier this month. Which emphasized the implementation of consensus to reduce the intensity of troops from all conflict zones, including LAC. The move was taken after what the Chinese Foreign Ministry said for India. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called on India to “take quick steps to correct wrongdoings, get on the ground as soon as possible, and ease tensions”.

India’s quick answer

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava told a weekly news briefing, “The Chinese side should work with the Indian side for the complete dissolution as soon as possible from all abrasive areas including Pangong Lake, as well as bilateral agreements and peace. The intensity of troops in the border areas should be reduced as per the protocol on maintenance of. “He further said,” We hope that the Chinese side will strictly respect and inspect the LAC and will not make unilateral efforts to change the status quo. ”

Also read: Pakistan’s new conspiracy, Gilgit-Baltistan prepares to win elections by getting full state status

Both sides should avoid any action that could aggravate the situation by focusing on reducing tension in the conflict zones. Srivastava said that there is a need to strictly follow bilateral agreements and protocols and not to try unilaterally to change the status quo. Srivastava also said that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh clearly stated in Lok Sabha on Tuesday and in Rajya Sabha on Thursday that India is committed to peaceful dialogue through diplomatic and military channels.

China attacks India

In Beijing, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin again called for India to disintegrate and reduce the military’s intensity, saying, “India should rectify its wrong practices, disengage on the ground as soon as possible and bring tension Action should be taken to reduce it. He further said that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops have always strictly followed the agreements between the two sides to maintain peace and tranquility on the disputed border, and China’s sovereignty and territorial Committed to protecting integrity. On Wednesday, Wang said that China was not responsible for this border crisis, which has taken bilateral relations to its worst level in decades. He said on Wednesday that this Indian side Hai, who has violated the agreements, first instigated the area and opened fire to threaten the security of Chinese border troops.

NSA Ajit Doval and Political Bureau member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Yang Jiechi attended a virtual meeting organized by Russia. Hu Zhyong of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences told the Global Times that China should be prepared to face the fact that agreeing with India is possible but should be cautious on whether India can keep its promises. Zhao Gancheng from the Shanghai Institute for International Studies said that since Yang and Doval have known each other for a long time, the BRICS meeting hopes for peace.