Bombay (AFP) – Refaat India Today, Friday, its forecast for the growth of the current financial world to 9.2 percent, despite the increase in the number of Covid infections that threatens the recovery of the third largest economy in Asia.

The National Bureau of Statistics expected the Indian economy to recover strongly, after it recorded a contraction of 7.3 percent last year, following an epidemic wave that resulted in a large number of deaths and injuries.

But economists pointed out that the outbreak of the epidemic again may threaten the economic recovery this time as well.

India recorded 117,100 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the daily toll to over 100,000 for the first time since June 2021.

The chief economist at Care Ratings, Madan Sabnavis, told AFP that it was clear that the figures issued by the National Statistics Office did not take into account the impact of the current Covid wave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has refrained from announcing any nationwide lockdown measures as it seeks to limit the economic repercussions of the current pandemic wave.

“The impact on GDP growth will depend on the extent to which restrictions are extended across states in the coming weeks,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA rating agency.

The office’s figures are lower than the latest forecasts issued by the International Monetary Fund, which forecast Indian gross domestic product growth of 9.5 percent in the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2022.

The Indian Central Bank also estimated that the country’s gross domestic product growth would reach 9.5 percent this year “unless India sees a rise in the number of Covid infections.”

But despite the apparent recovery in India’s growth rates after the second wave, other economic indicators are still facing pressure.

The unemployment rate reached its highest level in four months, recording 7.9 percent in December, according to data from the Indian Economic Monitoring Center, even before the third pandemic wave.

This week, India began vaccinating boys aged between 15 and 18 for the first time, giving more than 12 million doses since January 3.

In all, the country of 1.3 billion people gave about 1.5 billion doses, with 61 percent of adults receiving both doses, according to the Ministry of Health.

In the same context, an Indian court on Friday refused to cancel the annual Hindu festival “Gangasar Mela”, which is expected to be attended by hundreds of thousands and begins on Saturday.

Calcutta doctor Avinandan Mondal has petitioned the court to ban the festival over Covid-related concerns.

But the Calcutta High Court rejected the request and ordered the local authorities to publish warnings to people about the risks associated with his attendance.

The regional government expects about 500,000 people to participate in the rally.