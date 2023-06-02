In the state of Odisha, at least 50 people were killed and another 350 injured after a passenger train collided with a freight train. The impact generated the overturning of several wagons on the opposite track, which caused another crash. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his regret over the tragedy.

In a tweet, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “distraught over the train accident in Odisha.”

“In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the wounded recover soon,” said the head of government.

According to Modi, the rescue efforts are continuing and all possible help is being given to those affected.

The West Bengal State Chief Secretary called the incident a “serious accident”. Meanwhile, South Eastern Railway officials, who were not identified by Reuters news agency, said they feared a higher death toll.

Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underground at the site of the mishap and all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023



The incident took place at 7:00 p.m. local time. In the images distributed by the press, some 15 accident wagons are shown on the track. The first versions indicate that after the derailment of several cars to the parallel track, another train rushed against them.

The Ministry of Railways canceled a dozen routes and diverted the route of another group, which had passage through the section of the catastrophe.

India has the fourth largest railway network in the world

The latest report from the Indian Regional Crime Record Office reported some 13,018 contingencies in the railway sector in 2020 alone. During this period, at least 11,986 people died and another 11,127 were injured.

70% of these registered eventualities were collisions.

Given these numbers, the efforts of the Indian Executive are not enough to achieve a decrease in this type of tragedies in the longest train network in the world that responds to only one direction. Its 68,000 kilometers make it the fourth largest in the world, behind powers such as the United States, Russia and China.

This screenshot shows a view of a damaged compartment, following the fatal collision of two trains in Balasore, India, on June 2, 2023. © via Reuters – ANI

There are some 21,650 trains in operation on its tracks, serving some 7,349 stations. Every day there are more than 12 million passengers who use its services.

India is one of the most populous nations in the world with over a billion citizens.

The most tragic railway accident in the country’s history occurred in 1995. 358 people died in it. Obsolete signs and human errors are the main causes of these events.

With Reuters, AP and EFE