India | Pulu was suspected of being a spy – animal protectionists intervened in the situation

On Pulu's wings, writing was found in characters that the police could not understand. That's why the guy was suspected of being a spy.

To be a spy the suspected pulu has been released in Mumbai, India, after the animal protection association Peta intervened in the situation. Peta told about Pulu's strange months in its announcement on Thursday.

According to Peta, in May 2023, the local police had found a pulu in the port area of ​​Mumbai, which had writing on its wings in characters that none of the police understood. The writing aroused the police's suspicions of espionage. Pulu was taken into custody and transported to an animal hospital in Mumbai's Parel area for examinations.

Peta does not say whether the espionage suspicions were confirmed, but a short time ago the hospital notified the police that the bird was still in its possession and asked for permission to release it.

According to Peta, the hospital did not receive a permit, so the Indian branch of the International Society for the Protection of Animals decided to intervene in the situation. It contacted the police, and after negotiations, they got a decision to acquit Pulu. According to the release, Pulu was released on the last day of January.

I'm short being used in espionage is not a new phenomenon.

For example, in the First and Second World Wars, the Pulu acted as spies for several different countries. For example, the poles conveyed messages, and small cameras could also be attached to them to monitor the enemy's movements. Science and nature journal Smithsonian according to more than 250,000 Pulu spies for Britain in World War II.

In the spring of 2010, the Punjab police in India arrested a man who was suspected of spying for Pakistan. Pulu was kept in a guarded facility, and no visitors were allowed, said the Pakistani The Express Tribune.