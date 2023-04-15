India and the World Food Program signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide 10,000 tons of wheat as humanitarian food aid to the people of Afghanistan.

J P Singh, Joint Secretary, Division on Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran, Ministry of External Affairs of India and Elizabeth Fore, Representative and Director of the Program in India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday in Mumbai.

The memorandum of understanding represents the fifth shipment of humanitarian aid sent by India to Afghanistan, through the port of “Chabahar”.

It is noteworthy that, following the donation of 40,000 tons of wheat from India the previous year, the program organized aid for 23 million people suffering from food insecurity, across Afghanistan.

“The fifth tranche is based on assistance already provided to those in dire need by the WFP. India has fulfilled its commitment,” Singh said. For her part, Fore said, “I am deeply grateful to the Indian government for their food assistance to the people of Afghanistan. India’s support has been a lifeline to families in need and an important part of WFP’s assistance to millions of people across Afghanistan.”