In the streets of New Delhi, India, a new demonstration took place on Wednesday, September 19, against gang rapes. In mid-September, the body of a 19-year-old woman was found in the north of the country. Seriously injured in the neck and spinal cord, she was allegedly raped by four men. Manisha Valmiki’s father claims “justice“for his daughter and that the attackers”be hanged “. His family are among the untouchables, the lowest caste in the Indian system. Suspected aggressors are more favored. The victim lost his life.

The body was cremated by police on Wednesday. According to the family, this decision was taken against his will. Local authorities deny. Several dozen demonstrators were arrested. According to 2019 figures, 87 rapes are reported every day in India. An average that would be greatly underestimated.



