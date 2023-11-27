The Indian Army announced this Monday, November 27, that it will use “mousetrap miners” to rescue the 41 workers trapped for more than two weeks in a tunnel they were building in the state of Uttarakhand, in the north of the country. Authorities reported that they will use this controversial manual excavation technique after high-powered machines failed.

The 41 workers are still trapped in the Himalayan tunnel that collapsed on November 12 and, to rescue them, the Indian authorities reported that they will use a manual excavation method called “mousetrap miners”.

“The manual technique will be employed with the help of Indian Army engineers, rat miners, and other technicians,” Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain, member of the National Disaster Management Authority, said in a statement to the press.

The operation It consists of drilling a narrow tunnel manually with three teams of six people who will send the debris outside in a wheelbarrow.. The hole opened so far is more than 40 meters long and almost a meter wide.

It is a controversial method used for coal mining in some regions of India and is considered potentially dangerous as it sends people into long, narrow tunnels. The name comes from its similarity to rats that dig through narrow holes.

According to the authorities, the workers are “skilled workers.”

“We’ve been doing it for over 10 years and we have enough space.” The “41 men are also workers and we all want to get them out,” Rakesh Rajput, one of the miners, told Reuters.

“Three of us will enter the tunnel, one will do the drilling, another will collect the manure and the third will push it through the cart,” he added.

“Let us pray and hope that this can be done as quickly as possible with as little difficulty as possible,” state official Neeraj Khairwar told reporters, adding that it was not possible to predict how long the process might take.

Drilling failure with machines

The initial horizontal excavation plan with machines was stopped on Thursday, November 23, at a depth of just over 40 meters, after several failures of the drill bit used to drill. Therefore, the rescuers removed the broken equipment from inside the evacuation pipe and began drilling by hand.. This Monday, there were still more than 10 meters to the place where the workers were.

Other rescue plans were proposed, including a vertical drilling into the tunnel, which opened a passage through 30 of the almost 60 meters of depth. However, the authorities have not been able to establish when they will be able to complete the rescue and with what method.

Rescuers during an operation after workers were trapped in a tunnel construction collapse in Uttarkashi, India, November 27. REUTERS – FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

In addition, bad weather could complicate operations as thunderstorms, hail and low temperatures are expected in these mountains.

The 41 workers were trapped on November 12 while building a tunnel in the northern state of Uttarakhand, when a section collapsed. The fall caused a layer more than 60 meters thick. The workers have been able to receive water, food, medicine and oxygen through a pipeline that already existed and that connects them to the outside world.

Criticism of the government

The tunnel is part of the $1.5 billion Char Dham Expressway, one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s big infrastructure projects.

Fifteen of the 41 men come from the impoverished eastern state of Jharkhand. The state’s chief minister, Hemant Soren, expressed his criticism of the central government, explaining that “safety measures are not followed” in these projects in Uttarakhand.

People attend a special prayer for the welfare of workers who were trapped in the tunnel collapse in Uttarkashi, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, at a temple in Ahmedabad, India, November 27, 2023. REUTERS – AMIT DAVE

“They bring workers from poor and backward states for such risky projects and if something happens to them there, who cares?” Soren lamented on Monday.

According to a member of the group of experts investigating the disaster, the tunnel lacked an emergency exit and was built through a geological fault. It is not known what caused the collapse, but the area is prone to landslides.

Authorities said they are taking the situation seriously and are doing everything possible to rescue the workers. They also ordered a safety audit of about 30 tunnels being built by the national highway authority.

With EFE and Reuters