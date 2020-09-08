Seals fitness test

The Indian Army is preparing extensively to teach China the most in East Ladakh. In view of this, fitness tests of the jawans are being done so that they can be sent to take the front after every kind of investigation. Several photographs have come out of an ITBP camp in Leh where fitness checkup of the jawans is being done. During this, besides taking the temperature of the soldiers, their blood pressure was also checked. After this they will be sent to different posts with complete preparation.Explain that the tension between India and China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in East Ladakh has increased once again. Last night, the Chinese Army opened fire, to which the Indian Army responded in a proper manner. Earlier, at midnight of 29-30 August, China had unsuccessfully tried to infiltrate through Pangong Lake. In such a situation, stirring on LAC once again is fast.



Army is active amid China’s provocative activities

The Indian Army is active in view of China’s activities. These days, troops of Indian troops are being deployed on the LAC, who are constantly monitoring the antics of China. The ITBP jawans will also be sent to different posts after complete checking.

India’s statement on China’s double stance

A press release has also been issued by the Indian Army on the incident on Monday. The Army says that while India is committed to reducing stress on LAC, China is indulging in inflammatory activities to move forward. Earlier China had alleged that the Indian Army opened fire on the LAC located on the south bank of Pangong Lake.

According to China, the Indian Army fired warning shots at the people of China Border Guard trying to negotiate and then the China Border Guard personnel took necessary steps to control the situation.

Checking at ITBP Camp located in Leh

India responded in moderation, in a mature manner

India stated China’s double stance that there was no firing from India. “On September 7, Chinese troops tried to come to one of our forward positions. When Indian soldiers stopped them, Chinese soldiers fired a few rounds in the air to put pressure on Indian troops,” the statement said.

The statement further said, “Indian soldiers behaved in a restrained and mature manner even after so much incitement. According to the Indian Army, the statement issued by Western Theater Command of China is to mislead his people and people internationally.