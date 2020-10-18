Amid increasing tension this year between India and China over the LAC of Ladakh, the Indian Army started procuring arms to strengthen itself. In fact, in the last decade, the Army is now moving strongly with its long roadmap for new assault rifles, short-quarter battle carbines and light machine guns. For a strong army of more than 1.2 million infantry, basic weapons are much more necessary, which we often forget in the race to acquire things like howitzers, tanks, missiles, helicopters.In fact, more than 380 infantry and 63 Rashtriya Rifles battalions require about 9.5 lakh assault rifles, 4.6 lakh CQB carbines and over 57,000 Light Machine Guns (LMGs). According to a senior official, the purchase of some emergency weapons from abroad is already underway as an important requirement. At the same time it will be fulfilled under ‘Make in India’ with foreign cooperation as per requirements.

US SIG Sour Assault Rifles Incorporated

The contract for the second lot of the 72,000 SIG Sour Assault Rifle from the US is to be finalized by December amidst an ongoing conflict with China. The Army has already inducted 72,400 SIG Sour Rifles, which are 7.62x51mm caliber guns with a 500-meter ‘kill’ range for frontline troops under the Rs 647-crore Fast-Track Procurement (FTP) deal. .

Soon to become AK-203 rifle

At the same time, the Army wants to take off as soon as possible the ‘Make in India’ project of making seven lakh Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles at Korva Ordnance Factory in Uttar Pradesh with its Russian cooperation. According to a senior officer, the SIG Sour Assault and AK-203 rifles meet our operation requirements.

Modern weapons fast

Delivery of 16,479 Israeli Negev 7.62X51 mm LMGs commenced in March this year, which will start from January under a deal of Rs 880 crore. Five foreign companies have already shortlisted the project for the construction of the remaining LMGs, which will be tested early next year. At the same time, RFP will also be released early next year to make 4.6 lakh CQB carbines in India. It was recently scrapped after an earlier FTP purchase to buy 93,895 such carbines from UAE firm Caracal. Four to five foreign companies, including Caracal, have expressed interest in it. They can collaborate with OFB or private companies here.

Let us tell you that the army first recalled new assault rifles and CQB carbines back in 2005, while in 2009 the case was started for LMGs. But long-drawn procurement projects were repeated because of corruption charges or unrealistic technical standards as well as shortages.