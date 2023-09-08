Russian Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopters have become a nightmare for the Ukrainian military. This was reported on Thursday, September 7, by the Indian newspaper Hindustan Times on its YouTube channel.

“Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopters have become a nightmare for Ukrainian troops,” the video says.

According to the newspaper, “Alligators”, equipped with guided missiles, eliminated many armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Also in the story told about the destruction of the stronghold of the Ukrainian military.

“In Krasny Liman, the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-35 attack helicopters flew at extremely low altitudes and destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold,” the video says.

Earlier, on August 28, Ka-52 crews destroyed military equipment and the command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of unguided aircraft weapons. Before that, on April 22, the Alligator crew destroyed an armored vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Yuzhnodonets direction.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.