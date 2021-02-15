India Police arrest activist who shared Greta Thunberg’s instructions on the internet to help farmers – Protests continue in India

Many Indians are outraged by police action and are planning demonstrations in support of Disha Ravi.

In India police arrested a young climate activist for editing and sharing an internet file supporting farmers ’demonstrations. Bangalore Disha Ravi, 22, edited and distributed a file by Greta Thunberg shared in early February on Twitter. It is a “toolkit” that explains different ways to help Indian farmers.

Indian police arrested Disha Ravi over the weekend and brought him to the capital, Delhi, for questioning. Ravi is the director of the Indian division of the climate strike movement founded by Thunberg.

According to police, the main goal of the “toolkit” spread on the internet was to create false information as well as dissatisfaction and a spirit of rebellion against the government and the Indian state.

Ravin the arrest has outraged politicians and citizens. For example, the prime minister of the opposition party in Delhi called Rav’s arrest an attack on democracy.

The court ruled on Sunday that Rav’s detention must be extended for five days. Activists have staged demonstrations in India in support of Ravi.

Tens of thousands Indian farmers have been demonstrating in the Delhi area since November demanding the repeal of agricultural reforms.

The new laws would allow retailers to buy products directly from farmers. Farmers have been concerned that the laws will leave them at the mercy of the whims of large corporations. The administration, on the other hand, has justified laws in many places by reforming backward farming.

Last month, thousands of angry farmers crossed barricades and roadblocks set by police and attacked the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

In addition to Thunberg, Indian farmers have also received support from an American singer From Rihanna and a lawyer-activist From Meena Harris, whose aunt is the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris.