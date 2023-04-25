“By the end of this month, India’s population is expected to reach 1,425,775,850 people, equaling and then surpassing that of mainland China,” the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in New York said in a statement.“.

What does the report say?

On April 19, a report by the United Nations Population Fund on the state of world population estimated that the population of India will reach 1.4286 billion people, compared to 1.4257 billion for China, by mid-2023. .

“China’s population peaked at 1.426 billion in 2022 and is beginning to decline. Projections indicate that China’s population may drop to less than 1 billion by the end of the century, while India’s population is expected to continue to grow over several decades,” the statement read. “.

According to official figures published at the beginning of the year, China’s population declined last year for the first time since 1960-1961, after a famine that began in 1959 that left tens of millions of deaths as a result of the “Great Leap Forward””, the major economic campaign adopted by the Chinese Communist Party in 1958 .

Ironically, this population decline in China comes despite the relaxation of birth control policy in the past years .

Ten years ago, a Chinese family could only have one child. And since 2021, she can have three children .

This decline is generally attributed to the cost of living, which has risen significantly in China, as well as the cost of educating a child. The higher level of education of women has also led to delayed pregnancy .

As for India, the country does not have any official information about its population because it has not conducted a census since 2011 .

And the census in India, which takes place only once in a decade, was supposed to take place in 2021, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 epidemic..

Logistical obstacles and political hesitation are preventing it from being carried out, and it is unlikely that this large-scale operation will be organized soon.

The Indian economy is facing difficulties in providing jobs for the millions of young people who enter the labor market annually, noting that half of the population of this giant in South Asia is under the age of 30..