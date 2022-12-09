Third day of hope. Rescue operations are still underway in the Indian state of Madhiya Pradesh to extract Tanmay Sahu from an artesian well, the eight-year-old boy stuck about 30 meters deep since Tuesday evening. Rescuers, who have been fighting against time for over 60 hours, are digging a side tunnel with bulldozers to reach the child who unfortunately is not responding. “The hopes of finding him alive are now slim,” the operations manager told the media.

The boy fell down the well while playing on a farm at around 5pm on 6 December. His father, Sunil Sahu, told reporters that his son was on the family farm when at one point he left to reach a field, right where the well is.

From what is learned, it would have been the little sister, only 12 years old, who saw the little one fall. “We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we heard his voice as we tried to call him. The rescue operation began from 18:00 on December 6,” explained the man.

Now, after 60 hours of rescue operations, according to reports The Hindustan Timesauthorities said Tanmay “is no longer responding and may have passed out.” The earthmoving machines are now digging a parallel tunnel with the aim of bringing it back to light and have so far reached about 9 meters deep.

“We aim to reach 13 meters and then dig a tunnel – Betul additional district magistrate (ADM) Shyamendra Jaiswal explained to the Ani news agency -. He may take some time because there are hard stones on the road. The boy, however, does not respond because he may have passed out. All efforts are underway to save him.”