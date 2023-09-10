During the G-20 summit sessions in New Delhi, the small sign with the country’s name in front of the host Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, does not say India, but Bharat. This is not a mistake or an accidental change of labels at the leaders’ table, but the Hindi name of India. Although Indians use both names interchangeably, which appear in the Constitution and on passports, the sign in front of Modi has surprised many for breaking the convention of using ‘India’ for international events in English and ‘Bharat’ for domestic in Hindi. In addition, he has opened the debate on a possible change of the country’s official name. Should India be called Bharat from now on?

The term ‘India’ comes from the Sanskrit name of the Indus River, which ancient Western civilizations used to refer to the peninsula that opened to the southeast of its waters. This is how the Greeks identified it even before Alexander the Great led his campaign to the Indus Valley in the 3rd century BC, and that is what the Persians called it when they baptized it as Hindustan, the land of the Indians. Without going any further, Christopher Columbus himself wanted to reach the Indies, that is, to the eastern end of the world, when he discovered America in 1492. With the term ‘Hindustan’ frequently used from the 17th to the 19th centuries, it is not surprising that That was the name the British gave it when they colonized the subcontinent for more than 200 years.

But Prime Minister Modi, who champions a discourse of strong Hindu nationalism, wants to shake off that colonial past to, as he says, “free us from the slave mentality.” The initiative is not new because, for several decades now, Indian authorities have been changing the names of some cities, such as Mumbai for Bombay, Kolkata for Calcutta or Chennai for Madras. But Modi has intensified Hindu nationalism by also reviewing the Islamic names of the powerful Mughal empire from Persia, which spread across India between the 16th and 18th centuries, leaving a strong cultural imprint and such iconic monuments of its culture as the Taj Mahal.

Representing 55 countries with 1.5 billion inhabitants and enormous natural resources, its accession at the New Delhi summit was one of the objectives of the Indian presidency to promote its development

Faced with the mixture of that past, Modi prefers the Hindu name ‘Bharat’, also present in the name of his political party: Bharatiya Janat Party (People’s Party of India). Traditionalist and conservative, the BJP is grouped under the very broad umbrella of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (National Volunteer Organization or RSS), founded in 1925 and inspired by Italian fascism. One of its members, Nathuram Godse, assassinated Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 for believing that he had given in to the Muslims in the Partition of Pakistan. Although Gandhi continues to be revered as one of the founding fathers for his philosophy of non-violence, the most radical Hindu nationalists question his figure and vindicate Subhas Chandra Bose. An ally of Gandhi and Nehru, he was president of the Congress Party, but he distanced himself from his pacifism and, after being expelled, he even met with Hitler in Berlin and allied himself with the Nazis and imperial Japan to fight against the British in World War II. World War and thus achieve independence.

Within this historical revisionism, the use of the name ‘Bharat’ in the G-20 has surprised everyone in India and makes us suspect a change in the country’s official name. According to Reuters, the Government has just announced a five-day special session in Parliament for this month, but the lack of an agenda has triggered all speculation about the possible change. This would require an amendment to the Constitution that requires a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament.

In the current Magna Carta, the English version uses the name ‘India’. Its preamble begins “We, the people of India…”, and Part One reads: “India, which is Bharat, shall be a union of States.” For its part, the Hindi text replaces ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in all parts except in the section defining the names of the country: “Bharat, which is India, must be a union of States.”

Political discussion



Expanded during the G-20 summit, where some Indian officials also sport a badge with the name ‘Bharat’, the debate has become political. “The word ‘India’ is a mistreatment that the British gave us, while ‘Bharat’ is a symbol of our culture,” says a leader of the ruling BJP party, Singh Yadav, to the ANI news agency.

To show their rejection of the possible change of the country’s name, the leaders of 26 opposition parties formed an alliance in July whose acronym in English leaves no room for doubt: INDIA (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance, or Indian National Development Alliance Inclusive). In English or Hindi, the name of the country becomes a political weapon, but we must not forget that in India there are more than 120 languages, of which 23 are official. From now on, will we have to call it India, Bharat… or Hindustan?