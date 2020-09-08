Army statement on fresh skirmish.

Tensions have once again increased on LAC in Eastern Ladakh. India said that China is continuously violating the agreement and is continuously taking provocative measures. According to the statement, on September 7, Chinese soldiers tried to come to one of our forward positions. When Indian soldiers stopped them, Chinese soldiers fired a few rounds in the air to put pressure on Indian soldiers. Even after provoking so much, the Indian soldiers behaved in a restrained and matured manner. According to the Indian Army, the statement issued by Western Theater Command of China is to mislead his people and people internationally.India has also highlighted China’s double stance in the latest statement. The government said that while India is trying to reduce the stress on LAC, China is deliberately doing provocative activities. The government said clearly that the army did not fire on any occasion.

Midnight China charged

Earlier on Monday, China alleged that the Indian Army opened fire on the LAC on the south bank of Pangong Lake. A statement issued by the commander of the Western Theater Command of China said that the incident took place on Monday, September 7. According to China, the Indian Army fired warning shots at the people of China Border Guard trying to negotiate and then the China Border Guard personnel took necessary steps to control the situation. China alleged that the Indian Army crossed the LAC at Shenpao Hill and alleged that India violated bilateral agreements. This will increase tension and misunderstanding in the area. On behalf of the Commander of the Western Theater Command of the Chinese Army, it was said that we demand from the Indian side to stop the dangerous steps and punish the firing person and ensure that such an incident does not happen again.

Understand why the dragon is dazed

Firing after 45 years

In 1975, China ambushed the patrolling party of Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh. Then the last firing on the LAC took place. However, the firing between India and China forces on LAC took place in Sikkim in 1967.

On 31 August, during the talks, China had snowfall

On the night of 29–30 August, Chinese troops crossed the LAC in the south bank of Pangong Lake and tried to enter the territory of India, which was thwarted by the Indian Army and deployed to the critical peaks there. After this, even on August 31, when a brigade commander level meeting was going on between China and India, the Chinese soldiers tried to come near the peaks where Indian soldiers are stationed. The Chinese soldiers then followed up with strict warning from Indian soldiers. This issue was also strictly raised in the brigade commander meeting. From 31 August to 5 September, there was a brigade commander level meeting between India and China Army in Chushulu-Moldo everyday. According to sources, during this meeting, Indian and Chinese commanders were sitting in their tents talking face to face. Stress can be gauged from this. There were no meetings on Sunday and Monday.

Local commanders get free exemption after Galvan violence

According to the 1996 agreement between India and China, neither China nor India can fire or blast anyone within 2 kilometers of the Line of Actual Control. Agreements were signed in 1993, 1996 and 2013 to ensure peace remains on the LAC. Protocols were set as to how it would be resolved through negotiations if the situation worsened. But after the violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galvan on 15 June, it was clear from the Indian side that the local commander has been given full exemption and he can decide what to do according to the situation. . 20 soldiers of India were martyred in Galvan, after which the question was raised as to why the soldiers were not allowed to firing. After which it was clear from the top leadership of the country and also from the army that the local commanders can take a decision according to the situation to deal with China.