Despite repeated controversial statements from Nepal, India has not given up its generosity. India opened the international suspension bridge for only twenty minutes on Monday afternoon, bypassing all the rules and regulations and disputes in order to save the life of a sick baby girl in Nepal. As soon as the bridge was opened, the parents, who were watching the daughter in distress, got new life.

The fluttering couple thanked the Indian officers and said, “India is not called great.” After first aid, the ailing innocent is kept in Baluwakot, Dharchula. On Tuesday, he will be brought to Pithoragarh District Hospital for further better treatment.

The girl from Mallikarjun village in Nepal, adjoining India, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Darchula for a long time. The condition of the girl has become serious due to the formation of lumps in her intestines. In view of this, the doctors of Nepal advised the family to take him to India. But due to the closure of Jhulapul, the family was stunned. Later, through the social workers of Nepal, the family requested the Pithoragarh district administration for help, then the Indian officers ordered to open the suspension bridge immediately for the life of the innocent.

138 people moved through the bridge

When the suspension bridge opened for just 20 minutes, 138 people from both countries traveled through the bridge. SSB Inspector Kashmir Singh said that the sick girl was to be brought to India for treatment. Apart from this, many other people also had to travel in India and Nepal. Realizing the seriousness of the matter, talks were held between officials of the Indian and Nepal administration. After which it was decided to open the bridge with the consent of both the countries. He said that 88 people traveled from Nepal to India and 50 from India to Nepal.

Nepal set up two BOPs to monitor India

Nepal has again set up two border out posts (BoPs) to put diplomatic pressure on India. Nepal has set up BoPs by emptying two primary schools in the Mani Municipality area of ​​Chitwan. It is being said that Nepal’s readiness to surround India on a strategic basis. Nepal has already established more than 12 BOPs in Darchula and Baitari earlier.

Nepal is preparing to surround India on a strategic basis, bypassing the bread-and-daughter relationship. It is being told that Nepal has set up two BOPs in the Chitwan region on a single day. Inspector General Naib Inspector General of Armed Forces Headquarters Headquarters 3 of Bagmati State was called there to inaugurate the BOP. Deepak Kumar Thapa, SP, Armed Guard Force 17 Chitwan has revealed this in the Nepali media. He said that in order to strengthen the border area and prevent encroachments there, two schools located at Kadireshwar Primary School and Rai Danda Primary School located at Madi municipality 1 Gardi in Chitwan have been set up by the BoPs.