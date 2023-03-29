India has pumped billions into its defense sector in the framework of reducing its dependence on imports, including from Russia, in light of the confrontation it is waging with China in the framework of a border dispute between the two countries.

In parallel, the country is seeking to sell more of its locally manufactured equipment to other countries, especially those that are poor and unable to afford more expensive Western equipment.

“We make equipment that is reliable and affordable,” Retired Indian General Vinayak Goble Patankar told AFP during the event.

On Wednesday, the Indian army reviewed the equipment on display with a simulation process in which elements of the special units, including helicopters, armored vehicles and robots to dismantle bombs, were landed.

In Pune, the center of India’s defense industries in the west of the country, assault rifles, artillery shells and rocket models were displayed.

The meeting took place in the wake of joint military exercises that lasted nine days, with the participation of forces from 23 African countries.

India opened its largest helicopter factory in February, months after it launched a domestically made passenger plane and test-fired a ballistic missile from its first home-made nuclear-propelled submarine.

The country seeks to more than double its annual arms exports, from $1.7 billion now, to five billion in the coming years.

The head of the Indian Defense Industries Authority told AFP that the focus on sales in Africa is of a “defensive” nature, including armored vehicles, radars and telecommunications equipment.