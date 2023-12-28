India's best friend of Italy and the West? But in the meantime it strengthens military ties with Russia

The Silk Road was replaced by the Spice Road. Or at least that's what they say, although in reality the Chinese program and the one associated with India are very, very different. On the other hand, the West continues to present India as if it were a trusted friend, even the main ally in the Indo-Pacific, a country called the “largest democracy in the world”. The same Italy she was recently very emphatic when she described the progress in relations with New Delhi, thanks to the talks and selfies of Giorgia Meloni with the “most loved prime minister in the world”, Narendra Modi.



The reality is more complicated. So much so that during the Christmas days, while the United States and Europe were perhaps distracted, India returned to speaking at a high level with Vladimir Putin's Russia. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar was in fact in Moscow on Wednesday. At the end of the meeting with Sergei Lavrov, the Russian counterpart said that “plans for the joint production of military equipment” had been discussed and progress was made in talks.

The heads of diplomacy of the two countries spoke about the prospects for military and technical cooperation, including the production of modern weapons. “We have also taken specific steps in this area,” Lavrov said. He added that their cooperation is of a strategic nature, which “corresponds to the national interests of our states, the interest of maintaining security on the Eurasian continent.” Lavrov said they agreed on a number of steps to expand cooperation, including the International North-South Transport Corridor connecting Russia and India by ship, rail and road, as well as the creation of the Chennai-Vladivostok sea route.

Cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector and the peaceful use of nuclear energy were also discussed. Jaishankar said India-Russia relations remain stable and strong. “They are based on our strategic convergence, our geopolitical interests and the fact that they are mutually beneficial,” stressing that bilateral trade has reached an all-time high. “We crossed $50 billion in revenue last year and expect to cross that this year,” Jaishankar said. “The important thing is that this trade is more balanced, sustainable and guarantees fair access to the market.”

Not even a shadow of criticism about the war in Ukraine. On the other hand, Modi never condemned the invasion even at times when Kiev enjoyed greater Western support, imagine now that this support seems to be limping. Without forgetting that Russia has always been an important supplier of weapons to India, which the US hoped to be able to “enlist” against Moscow and above all against Beijing after the start of the war in Ukraine.

It didn't happen. India is indeed part of the Quadthe quadrilateral US-India-Japan-Australia alliance which China perceives as a first unrealistic attempt to form an Asian equivalent of NATO, but at the same time continues to sit in groups such as BRICS right together with China and Russia and inShanghai Cooperation Organizationalways together with Beijing and Moscow but also with the former Soviet republics of Central Asia and Iran.

The hunt for Sikhs and the crackdown on rights

India has also recently experienced friction in its relations with Western nations such as Canada and the United States, following allegations from Ottawa and Washington that India may have been involved in a failed plot. to kill a Sikh separatist on US soil. That statement followed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement in September that there were “credible” allegations linking Indian agents to the June killing of another Sikh separatist leader in a Vancouver suburb. New Delhi has denied involvement.

On the internal front things are no better. According to a report by Access Now, a New York-based digital rights advocacy group, in 2022, a total of 187 internet closures were imposed. Of these, 84 have been ordered in India. In over half of the cases (49) the Kashmir, the only Indian state with a Muslim majority and is at the center of tensions with Pakistan, India's historic rival. In 2019, the Modi government suddenly revoked Kashmir's autonomy, dividing its territory into two federally administered parts. Since then, the ultra-nationalist Hindu government of the Bharatiya Janata Party has repeatedly imposed restrictions on the internet for security reasons.

According to critics, this is a way to try to repress the dissent. A strategy that the Indian government resorts to massively elsewhere too. For example, between 2020 and 2021 in the area around the capital New Delhi, during the prolonged mass protests of farmers against the agrarian reform. The unenviable record in network blocking is not the result of chance but comes from afar, given that India occupies the first position in the ranking drawn up by Access Now for the fifth consecutive year.

In 2022, India has fallen to 150th out of 180 for press freedom: worst location ever. The head-on clash with the BBC after the broadcast of a documentary on Modi by the British broadcaster demonstrates that India is also ready to challenge the international media to prevent a narrative different from that of the government on some key facts in the recent history of the country, from the 2002 Gujarat massacre to the new citizenship law. The opposition, already fragmented in itself, struggles to find space in the Indian media. Also and above all in view of elections next spring in which Modi seeks confirmation for a third term.

