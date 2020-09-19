Political pundits are also taken aback by the entry of Russia in the ongoing dispute between India and China. Russia has shown more activism about this dispute than America. This ambition of Russia also arose during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting. When the foreign ministers of India and China agreed to establish peace on the border, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took credit for it. He then said that Moscow has provided a platform to China and India, which aims to establish peace along the border.According to a report by the South China Morning Post, experts still doubt how long the peace agreement reached in Moscow will actually last. Whereas, thousands of soldiers from both countries are present in each other’s firing range. But, through this, Russia is once again trying to establish itself as a country to resolve global disputes. That is why Lavrov also got photoshoot with the foreign ministers of India and China.

This is putin’s dream

Experts see Russia’s move as further strengthening its presence in South Asia. Alexei Kupryanov of IMEMO, an NGO associated with the Moscow-based Russian Academy of Sciences, said Russia is making a comeback in South Asia for several reasons. One of these is to revert to South Asia politics, which seeks to regain Moscow’s lost influence in the 1980s and 1990s. The other reason is to forget the defeat in Afghanistan.

Russia is trying to become a big power in Asia

On coming to power in the year 2000, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed sorrow over the weak state of his country. Under his leadership, Russia is once again attempting to regain its lost power in Asia and Africa. Since then, Putin himself has been working hard for this. He finds a way to regain power in Asia by establishing peace between India and China.

Russia gains strength through Afghan peace talks

Two years ago, Moscow held talks of 11 countries to bring peace to Afghanistan. Its main objective was to end the US peace process that was already trying to keep Russia apart. The successful holding of this conversation gave further power to Russian diplomats. India also attended this meeting.

Putin wants to make Greater Eurasia

Putin’s dream is to build a Greater Eurasia again. Through which they are trying to reestablish the lost power of Russia. They are building the image of a strong country to settle any dispute by making Russia stand against the US. If indeed Russia’s initiative brings peace between India and China, it will increase Putin’s influence in Asian countries.