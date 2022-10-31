Tuesday, November 1, 2022
India | Nine people have been arrested for the bridge collapse that claimed more than 140 victims

October 31, 2022
31.10. 16:08 | Updated 31.10. 17:19

Nine has been arrested in India in connection with the bridge collapse that killed more than 140 people.

According to the police, all those arrested were associated with a company responsible for the maintenance of a bridge in Morbi, India. Those detained are suspected of causing the death of the victims.

The accident happened on Sunday in the state of Gujarat in the western part of India. According to officials, there could have been nearly 500 people participating in a religious celebration on or near the nearly 150-year-old suspension bridge over the Machchhu River when the bridge’s structures gave way.

Correction on Monday at 4:37 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly stated that a bridge had collapsed in southern India.

On Monday, rescue workers were looking for victims at the crash site. Picture: Sam Panthaky/AFP

