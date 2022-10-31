The Indian authorities raised the death toll to 134 after the collapse of a bridge last Saturday in Morbi, in addition to 60 injured. Police arrested nine people involved in the accident in the west of the country. It is estimated that at least 400 people were passing through the passage at the time of its collapse. The bridge was built in colonial times and was in the process of being remodeled, but it did not yet have a reopening permit.

Rescue efforts continue after the fall of a colonial-era bridge in the Indian town of Morbi, in the west of the country, which caused the death of at least 134 people, while another 60 were injured.

For his part, the local police superintendent Rahul Tripathi reported that nine people were arrested, including two managers of the Oreva company, in charge of remodeling the bridge, which was reopened just four days before its collapse. Two contractors, two ticket clerks and three security guards who failed to stop the crowds before the structure collapsed were also apprehended.

The authorities and assured that an investigation was opened to clarify the causes of the collapse, which are still unknown. They added that they hope to make more arrests of those possibly responsible for what happened.

The bridge did not have the authorization of the competent authorities to reopen to the public, for which a serious violation of Indian law would have been committed, according to the head of the municipality, Sandeepsinh Jhala.

During the four days that it was open to the public, thousands of people visited the pedestrian crossing that was built almost 150 years ago and has been described as an “engineering marvel” situated on the Machchhu River.

At this time, India is on school holidays and various local festivals are celebrated, so many people took the opportunity to visit the bridge, which also served as a tourist attraction.







India’s most serious accident in decades

On Saturday, October 29, around 6:30 p.m. local time, the cables of the suspension bridge in the town of Morbi began to give way until it collapsed, at which time it is estimated that between 400 and 500 people were on it. Immediately, more than 100 ambulances, 40 medical teams and members of the National Disaster Response Force were in charge of the rescue work.

“Three noises were heard and the bridge broke,” explained Ashwin Mehra, one of the survivors of the tragedy, who was saved along with a friend by clinging to the branches of a nearby tree.

“There was a lot of traffic. People were walking on both sides. The bridge was also shaking a lot. We, the people of Morbi, go to that place very often, but we have never seen it shake so much,” added Migul Rawal, one of the survivors. that fell into the river.

Not just extremely sad on bridge collapse in #Morbi but also very angry. Because it was a tragedy in waiting For some time now, bridge collapse, roads caving in, dams breaching is happening quite often It’s corruption, nothing else. Just see some news from past few months:

1/n pic.twitter.com/yT4QCZvvZn — Gurdeep Singh Sappal (@gurdeepsappal) October 30, 2022



The country’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is expected to travel to the scene on Tuesday to visit the victims and their families. Modi was also the governor of Gujarat between 2001 and 2014, the state where the tragedy occurred.

“In this hour of pain, the government is with the grieving families in every way,” he said at an event.

In addition, the president announced that the relatives of the deceased will receive compensation of 200,000 rupees (about 2,400 dollars) and the injured will get 5,000 rupees (about 600 dollars) for the fall of the structure.

