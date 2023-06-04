India | Nightmarish traffic jams plague India, where population growth is causing serious problems

The number of people of working age is expected to increase and increase the economic growth of the giant state, but population growth also brings numerous serious problems.

from India is becoming the world’s most populous country this year. Or maybe it already has.

of the UN population forecast according to which India would have overtaken China as the world’s most populous country in April. Whether this has happened or just happened during the current year is difficult to assess, as the information is based on estimates and forecasts, notes the news agency AP. Population data for both India and China are partially incomplete, which makes it difficult to predict the exact day.

In any case, it has an impact not only within India but also globally. According to the UN’s population forecast, India’s population will continue to grow for several decades, while China’s population growth is slowing down. India’s population is estimated to peak in 2064 and decline thereafter.

The reason for this is, among other things, the larger number of the younger population in India, the higher birth rate and the decrease in infant mortality. China’s one-child policy in the past has also played a role.

in India is currently home to one in six of the world’s population. The country’s population is estimated to be around 1.43 billion.

In the congested streets of the country’s capital, Delhi, the knowledge of population growth does not arouse pure joy. The city’s nightmarish traffic jams are already causing headaches for many residents.

“The highways are full of vehicles, so we spend hours stuck in traffic jams,” said the Indian man Satish Manchanda for news agency AFP.

More than 270 million people are estimated to live in India’s big cities by 2040. The increase in population creates even more challenges for cities that suffer from water shortages, air pollution and slums.

Climate change increases the problems even further, and the UN has called on India and China to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels quickly. For example, air pollution in Delhi is estimated to have caused more than 17,000 premature deaths in 2019.

Banker Sonam Vardan points out that there is already fierce competition for jobs in India. In India, families expect a lot from their children, and there is fierce competition for good study and work places.

“When the population grows, competition also increases. It means more suffering,” the Indian woman told AFP.

“There is also a competition to get children into schools. There are only a limited number of places, but there are still a lot of children.”

Also Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has indirectly expressed concern about the matter and said that the explosive population growth is a challenge. If the population is not educated or healthy, neither the homes nor the country can be happy, he said CNN’s by.

“We have to think about our children’s dreams from a fair perspective. Society needs to have more discussion and raise awareness about population growth.”

UN however anticipatethat the growth in the number of working-age people in India will also increase, which will give the country opportunities for faster economic growth in the next decades.

Former Director, Election Commission of India SY Quraishi has stated Foreign Policy –magazine stating that “Indians are the CEOs of the whole world”, referring to the rise of Indians as CEOs of companies such as Google and Microsoft. According to Quraish, Indians living abroad are “the source of the economic revolution”, with remittances to India a major source of income.

However, top Indian experts working abroad are only the other side of the coin. India still has a large population living in poverty and struggling to find work.

of India the government faces a big challenge in creating jobs. In the country, only 40 percent of people of working age are working or want to work, says the think tank Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) for the BBC.

In addition, migration within the country has increased as more and more of the rural population look for work in the cities.

“Cities are growing even more because there is a shortage of jobs and low wages in the villages. Can migrants be offered reasonable living conditions? If not, we will have more and more slums and diseases, says an Indian migration expert to the BBC S. Irudaya Rajan from the Indian research institute Kerala International Institute of Migration and Development.”